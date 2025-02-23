Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in National Gymnastics Arena

Laman Ismayilova

The 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off at National Gymnastics Arena, bringing together athletes from 15 countries, Azernews reports.

The openning ceremony of the competition started with the presentation of the participating countries and the ceremonial entrance of national flags into the hall.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov addressed the event. In his speech, the minister noted that Azerbaijan hosts international gymnastics competitions annually, which plays an important role in the development of sports in the country.

Emphasizing the successful performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts at the Summer Olympics "Paris-2024," Farid Gayibov expressed confidence that these achievements will continue. Farid Gayibov wished all athletes success and declared the World Cup open.

After the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the event proceeded with an artistic segment.

In trampoline events, Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova among women, and Nijat Mirzoyev (in individual and synchronized events), Mehdi Aliyev (in individual events), and Ali Niftaliyev among men. It is noteworthy that this tournament will feature mixed synchronized pairs in trampoline for the first time.

In the tumbling events, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Gadzhizade, Huseyn Asadullayev, and Alexey Karatashov will compete for medals.

The 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will run until February 23.