Baku hosts world cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling

The World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling has officially begun in Baku. The competition, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, sees athletes from 15 countries competing in individual and synchronized events, Azernews reports.

The first phase of the competition features individual qualification rounds for both men and women in trampoline gymnastics.

Representing Azerbaijan in the women's category are Selcan Mahsudova, the silver medalist of the World Cup and winner of the FIG Cup, and Sh?fiq? Hümb?tova, the gold medalist from the 6th Baku Trampoline Championship. In the men's category, Azerbaijan is represented by Nicat Mirz?yev, the winner of the World Age Group Competitions and international tournaments (in both individual and synchronized events), Mehdi ?liyev, the winner of international tournaments (individual event), and Ali Nift?liyev, the European champion. For the first time in this competition, mixed synchronized pairs will also perform in trampoline gymnastics.

Additionally, the tumbling qualification rounds for both men and women will take place today. In this category, world champions Tofiq ?liyev and Adil Hac?zad?, European champions in the team event Hüseyn ?s?dullayev, and international gold medalist Aleksey Karata?ov will be competing.

The World Cup will conclude on February 23.