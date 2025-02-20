Format of Azerbaijan Premier League's next season approved

By Laman Ismayilova



The format of the 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League in football has been approved.

At the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, it was decided that the next championship will be held with the participation of 12 teams in three rounds (33 rounds).

The teams that will be the home team in the matches of the third round will be determined by drawing lots.

According to the regulations, at the end of the current season, the team that takes the last place will leave the Premier League, and three teams from the First League will receive a direct ticket to the top division.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qaraba? FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

