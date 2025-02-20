Qualifying round: National basketball team to face Kosovo

By Laman Ismayilova



On February 20, the Azerbaijan national basketball team, composed of players, will play their next match in the world championship qualifiers.

The team will be a guest of the Kosovo national team. The match will take place at the Youth and Sports Palace in Pristina and will start at 22:30 Baku time.

The Azerbaijan team is currently in 3rd place in the group with 5 points, while Kosovo, with the same number of points, is in 4th place.

It should be noted that the team, coached by Tahir Baxshiyev, will play their last match of the qualifying round against the Ireland team in Baku on February 23.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won two medals, including one gold and one silver for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.