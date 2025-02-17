Azerbaijani judokas win five medals at Baku Grand Slam 2025

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani judokas have concluded the Baku Grand Slam 2025, winning a total of five medals.

On the final day of the competition, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, only two of the nine representatives of the national team fought for bronze medals.

In the 100 kg weight category, Azhdar Baghirov lost to Niyaz Bilalov, representing the International Judo Federation, and in the +100 kg weight category, Kanan Nasibov lost to Kanta Nakano (Japan), thus taking fifth place.

Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas had recorded five medals: Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) won a gold medal, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) – a silver medal, and Vusal Galyandar-zade (73 kg), Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Elshan Asadov (66 kg) – bronze medals.

A total of 33 judokas, including 24 men and 9 women,represented Azerbaijan at Baku Grand Slam 2025.

The men's team included Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov, Turan Bayramov, Balabay Agayev (all 60 kg); Yashar Najafov, Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev, Elshan Asadov (66 kg category); Rashid Mammadaliyev, Ibrahim Aliyev, Vusal Qalandarzadeh, Gadir Huseynov (73 kg); Zelim Tskaev, Omer Rajabli, Maharram Imamverdiyev, Suleiman Shukurov (81 kg ); Tunjay Shamil, Ali Qazimammadov (90 kg); Ajdar Baghirov, Davud Namazli (both in the 100 kg category); Ushangi Kokauri, Jamal Gamzatkhanov, Kanan Nasibov, and Ramazan Ahmadov (all in the +100 kg category).

Among the women, Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Shefq Hamadova (all in the 48 kg category); Fidan Qas?mova and Fidan Alizade (both in the 57 kg category); Nargiz Hajiyeva (63 kg); Sudabe Aghayeva and Gunel Huseynli (in the 70 kg category); and Nigar Suleymanova (in the 78 kg category) strived for medals.

Azerbaijan Judo Federation's "A" category international referee Nazim Umbayev was also among the representatives of justice at the event.

Around 270 judokas from 39 countries participated in the tournament.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.