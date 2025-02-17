Great win for Sevilla - 4:0

|
The 24th round of matches is taking place in the Spanish La Liga.
Azernews reports via Idman.biz that Athletic, which is aiming for the first "triple", lost two points in the away match against Espanyol - 1:1.
Sevilla won their away match against Valladolid by a big score - 4:0.
The match between Betis and Real Sociedad is also of interest.
Spain
La Liga, 24th round
February 16
17:00 "Espanyol" - "Atlético" 1:1
19:15 "Valladolid" - "Seville" 0:4
21:30 "Mallorca" - "Las Palmas" 3:1
00:00 "Betis" - "Real Sociedad"
1
Real Madrid
24
15
6
3
52-23
51
2
Atletico
24
14
8
2
39-16
50
3
Barcelona
23
15
3
5
64-25
48
4
Athletic
23
12
8
3
36-20
44
5
Villarreal
24
11
8
5
47-35
41
6
Rayo Vallecano
23
9
8
6
27-24
35
7
Osasuna
24
7
11
6
29-33
32
8
Mallorca
23
9
4
10
20-29
31
9
Real Sociedad
23
9
4
10
20-20
31
10
Girona
24
9
4
11
32-35
31
11
Getafe
24
7
9
8
20-18
30
12
Celta
24
8
5
11
35-38
29
13
Betis
23
7
8
8
27-31
29
14
Seville
23
7
7
9
25-34
28
15
Leganes
24
5
9
10
22-35
24
16
Las Palmas
23
6
5
12
28-38
23
17
Valencia
24
5
8
11
25-38
23
18
Espanyol
23
6
5
12
22-35
23
19
Alaves
24
5
7
12
28-38
22
20
Valladolid
23
4
3
16
15-48
15