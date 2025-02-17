TODAY.AZ / Sports

Great win for Sevilla - 4:0

17 February 2025 [09:00] - TODAY.AZ

The 24th round of matches is taking place in the Spanish La Liga.

Azernews reports via Idman.biz that Athletic, which is aiming for the first "triple", lost two points in the away match against Espanyol - 1:1.

Sevilla won their away match against Valladolid by a big score - 4:0.

The match between Betis and Real Sociedad is also of interest.

Spain
La Liga, 24th round
February 16
17:00 "Espanyol" - "Atlético" 1:1
19:15 "Valladolid" - "Seville" 0:4
21:30 "Mallorca" - "Las Palmas" 3:1
00:00 "Betis" - "Real Sociedad"

1

Real Madrid

24

15

6

3

52-23

51

2

Atletico

24

14

8

2

39-16

50

3

Barcelona

23

15

3

5

64-25

48

4

Athletic

23

12

8

3

36-20

44

5

Villarreal

24

11

8

5

47-35

41

6

Rayo Vallecano

23

9

8

6

27-24

35

7

Osasuna

24

7

11

6

29-33

32

8

Mallorca

23

9

4

10

20-29

31

9

Real Sociedad

23

9

4

10

20-20

31

10

Girona

24

9

4

11

32-35

31

11

Getafe

24

7

9

8

20-18

30

12

Celta

24

8

5

11

35-38

29

13

Betis

23

7

8

8

27-31

29

14

Seville

23

7

7

9

25-34

28

15

Leganes

24

5

9

10

22-35

24

16

Las Palmas

23

6

5

12

28-38

23

17

Valencia

24

5

8

11

25-38

23

18

Espanyol

23

6

5

12

22-35

23

19

Alaves

24

5

7

12

28-38

22

20

Valladolid

23

4

3

16

15-48

15

