Azerbaijani judokas set for final day at Grand Slam Tournament in Baku

The Grand Slam tournament in Baku will conclude today, with 9 Azerbaijani judokas competing on the final day, Azernews reports.

In the men's category, Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) will face Didar Hamza (Kazakhstan), Ali Gazimammadov (90 kg) will take on Fabian Kansi (Germany), Jamal Feyziyev (100 kg) will compete against Yerassul Kazbayev (Kazakhstan), and Ramazan Ahmadov (100 kg) will face Ibrahim Tataroglu (Turkey). Ushangi Kokauri (100 kg) will meet the winner of the Movli Borshashvili (Austria) / Joe Cesarino (Brazil) match, while Kenan Nasibov (100 kg) will challenge Yevgeny Balyevsky (Ukraine).

In the women's competition, Nigar Suleymanova (78 kg) will compete against Kristina Homan (Ukraine).

So far, Azerbaijani judokas have won 1 gold, 3 bronze, and 1 silver medal.