Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi defeats Kapaz

By Laman Ismayilova



The next match of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Round 17 has been held at Neftchi Arena.

The match between Neftchi and Kapaz ended with a 2:1 victory for the hosts.

After this result, Neftchi, which increased its points to 16, rose to 7th place. Kapaz remained in 9th place with 10 points.

In the first match of the day, the match between Zira and Turan Tovuz held at Sports Complex, ended in a goalless draw.

Currently, the Baku representative is in fourth place in the tournament table with 27 points, and the Tovuz club is in third place with 31 points.

Recall that Sabah defeated Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 1:0 in the matches held the previous day. No goals were scored in the match between Shamakhi and Sabail.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.