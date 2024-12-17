TODAY.AZ / Sports

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast bids farewell to her professional career

15 December 2024 [11:32] - TODAY.AZ

Another artistic gymnast of the Azerbaijan national team has finished her career.

Zeynab Hummatova said goodbye to the carpet, Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz.

She performed as part of the group team for many years. Zeynab is a bronze medalist of the world championship, European champion, and two-time Olympic participant.

Hummatova's farewell to the great sport will be formalized today at the Winter's Tale international tournament.

Zohra Agamirova, who was one day the leader of the national team, also ended her career.

