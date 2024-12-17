Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver medal at world championship

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli won a silver medal at the World Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

The athlete, who took the bench in the 109-kilogram weight category, lifted 183 kilograms in the snatch and came in 4th place in this event.

Dadash achieved a historic feat by performing better in the clean and jerk. He lifted 221 kilograms overhead and won the silver medal at the World Championships in this event.

Dadashbeyli took second place in the final standings with a total result of 404 kilograms (183+221), taking home the honorable mention.

Dadash won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Saudi Arabia last year, becoming the first weightlifter to achieve this result after an 18-year hiatus.

It should be noted that the World Cup will conclude on December 15.