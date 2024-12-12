Renowned Japanese karate master to visit Azerbaijan

By Laman Ismayilova



Renowned Japanese karate master Hitoshi Kasuya is on a trip to Azerbaijan.

The 9th dan black belt holder will participate in the opening ceremony of the 32nd national seminar.

The seminar, led by Hitoshi Kasuya, will start on December 13th and will last for three days.

The opening ceremony will start at 09:30 tomorrow morning.

Sensei Hitoshi Kasuya was born in 1948 and graduated from the JKA specialist instructor's training course in 1973.

He was an accomplished karateka who excelled in competition, winning numerous awards, including two 1st place finishes with the Japanese team in the International Amateur Karate Federation (IAKF) World Championships.

As he continued to compete, Kasuya Sensei eventually joined his senior Kanazawa Sensei in leaving the JKA to form Shotokan Karate International (SKI).

He went on to win multiple awards at SKI World Championships, including individual and team kata and kumite titles.