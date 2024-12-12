All-Republican seminar of wrestling coaches concluded

By Laman Ismayilova



All-Republican seminar of wrestling coaches has been concluded.

The final stage of the seminar was held in Baku. Wrestling coaches operating in the capital participated in the event organized at the Sabunchu Youth House.

Opening the theoretical part of the seminar, Samir Salehov, Sector Director of the Baku Youth and Sports Department, said that this seminar was held for the second year in a row, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MIN), and was of great importance for the development of coaches and teachers.

Chairman of the AWF Referees' Board Garib Aliyev recalled some wrestling rules.

Senior coach of the national freestyle wrestling team Jabrayil Hasanov noted that some specialists working in clubs and societies do not convey wrestling techniques to athletes correctly, and emphasized the importance of being as attentive and informed as possible in this matter.

Senior coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team Rovshan Bayramov touched upon one of the current problems, the consequences of overweight among young wrestlers.

The practical part of the seminar took place at the AGF training base. The coaches of the national teams devoted time to the execution of various tricks in a model training session in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

All-Republican seminar of wrestling coaches consisted of 13 stages this year. The event, which covered all regions of the country, was held in Nakhchivan, Shirvan, Guba, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Gabala, Gobustan, Gazakh, Ganja, Tartar, Lankaran, Sabirabad and Baku.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.