Baku Championship among Age Categories wraps up

By Laman Ismayilova



The 29th Baku Championship among Age Categories have come to an end at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Gymnasts representing the Ojaq Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves (BGS), Republican Complex Sports School, Grasiya Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex testedtheir strength at the competition.

The athletes competed in the age categories of Youngsters (born in 2010, 2011), Pre-juniors (born in 2011-2013) and Juniors (born in 2014-2016).

On the last day of the competition, the athletes participated in the individual all-around and exercises with individual apparatus.

Following the competition, the winners and prize-winners were awarded medals, diplomas and valuable gifts.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.