Minister of Youth and Sports participates in COP9 Bureau meeting

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited Estonia as the Vice-President of the Bureau for the 9th Conference of the Parties to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP9).

During the visit, the minister participated in the meeting of the COP9 Bureau.

The conference discussed important issues regarding strengthening international cooperation in the fight against doping, implementing effective strategies, and promoting the exchange of experiences between countries.

As part of his visit to Estonia, Farid Gayibov also met with the Estonian Culture Minister Heidy Purga.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of sports.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Culture implements the state policy in the field of sports in Estonia.