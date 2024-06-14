National chess player wins bronze at championship in India

Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva has won a bronze medal at World Junior and Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 held in Gandhinagar, India, Azernews reports.

After 11 rounds, Ayan Allahverdiyeva scored 8.5 points. She defeated Belarusian Ksenia Norman in the last round.

A total of 102 chess players from 44 countries are competing at World Junior and Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 held with the Swiss system.

The Championship will be organized by Gujarat State Chess Association on behalf of All India Chess Federation with the support of Government of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the auspices of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The chess tournament will last until June 14.