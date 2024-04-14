Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 date announced

|
Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, which has been approved by the World Motor Sport Council, Azernews reports.
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21.
Kicking off in Australia on March 14-16 and concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7, the season will feature a record-breaking 24 races.
Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are as follows:
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 took place on April 28-30.