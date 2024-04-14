TODAY.AZ / Sports

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 date announced

13 April 2024 [14:05] - TODAY.AZ

Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, which has been approved by the World Motor Sport Council, Azernews reports.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21.

Kicking off in Australia on March 14-16 and concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7, the season will feature a record-breaking 24 races.

Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are as follows:

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 took place on April 28-30.

