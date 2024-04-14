Azerbaijan announces time of 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The calendar of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship has been announced.

According to Azernews, the time of the competition, which will be hosted in Baku next year, has been confirmed.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21.

The season will be started with the Australian Grand Prix, which will be held on March 14-16. The final competition of the 2025 world championship will be held on December 5-7 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that this year Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 13-15.