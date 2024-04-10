Women's Euro 2025 Qualifying: Azerbaijani team to face Switzerland

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani women's football team will play its next match in the qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifying, Azernews reports.

The national team will face Switzerland in the second round, The match will take place at Liv Bona Dea Arena on April 9 at 16:00 (Baku time).

Note that the women's football team led by Siyasat Asgarov drew 1:1 away with Hungary in the first match of the group.

The UEFA European Women's Championship is held every four years. It is the main competition in women's association football between national teams of the UEFA confederation.

The competition is the women's equivalent of the UEFA European Championship. The reigning champions are England, who won their home tournament in 2022. The most successful nation in the history of the tournament is Germany, with eight titles.