Up to 10,000 people registered for Baku Marathon 2024 [VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Marathon 2024 will be held on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 5.

Registration for participation in the 7th Baku Marathon started on March 1, Azernews reports.

Already within 1 month, up to 10 thousand people have registered for participation in the next marathon.

Registration will continue until April 25 at the registration points in Baku shopping centres (28 Mall, Ganclik Mall, and Deniz Mall) and online through the website www.marathon.az.

In addition to the Azerbaijani citizens, there are foreigners living and working in the country, as well as those from other countries. The list of registered participants includes participants from Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Russia, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, etc.

This year, many well-known people, celebrities in the fields of art and sports will join the Baku Marathon as honorary participants.

In general, the Baku Marathon, organised since 2016, is remembered for interesting moments and statistics. More than 94,000 runners participated in the last 6 marathons. Natalya Simonovich (2023, 01:15:41) and Rinas Akhmadiyev (2022, 01:04:04) were the fastest runners of the Baku Marathon in the female and male categories.

There are tens of thousands of participants and 21 km of steps every season. No less than 2.3 billion steps have been taken along the route of the Baku Marathon.

It should be noted that this year, trainings are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays of the week for those who have registered for the competition.

Marathon route:

State Flag Square, Seaside Boulevard, Baku International Sea Station, Neftchilar Avenue, Baku White City Boulevard, Khagani Rustamov Street, Baku White City Boulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street, intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli Streets, Javanshir crossing the bridge, Uzeyir Hajibayli Street, Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace) and moving along the Seaside Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall), State Flag Square.

The awarding of the Baku Marathon 2024 will be in two categories. In each of the categories of men and women, the winner of the 1st place will be awarded 3,000 AZN, the winner of the 2nd place - 2,000 AZN, and the winner of the 3rd place - 1,000 AZN, as well as medals and certificates. Certificates will be presented to all marathon participants and volunteers who support the organisation of the race.

Azercell Telecom is the exclusive partner of "Baku Marathon 2024". The marathon is organised with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, SOCAR, Skechers company, Baku Boulevard Administration and Regional Development Public Union (RIIB). The project is implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

More detailed information about registration and training can be obtained from the organising team of the Baku Marathon:

Tel: (012) 310 13 31

Facebook:

facebook.com/bakumarathon

Instagram:

instagram.com/bakumarathon

Baku Marathon 2024 website:

www.marathon.az