FC Turan Tovuz claims its jubilee victory in Azerbaijan Premier League

Laman Ismayilova

FC Turan Tovuz has claimed its jubilee victory in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

In the match against FC Sabah, FC Turan Tovuz won with a score of 2:0, Azernews reports.

Tovuz representative, who made his debut in the Premier League last season, made this anniversary official in his 65th game.

FC Turan Tovuz players won three points 11 times at home and 9 times away. The football team entered the history of Azerbaijan championships as the 39th team that won at least 20 victories.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away). The Premier League champion secures the right to play in UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secure right to play in UEFA Europa Conference League starting in second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. The current champion is FC Qaraba?, who won the title in the 2022–23 season for the tenth time.