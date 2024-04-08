Azerbaijani equestrian claim gold medals at Maxima Masters Championship

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani equestrian Aydin Alibayov has claimed three more gold medals at the Maxima Masters Championship among young and senior main horses (Golden Tour) held in Russia.

The horse rider ranked first in the dressage type of horse breeding held in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Aydin Alibayov achieved victory in a competition organised between big main horses.

Alibayov, who participated in the tournament with 3 horses, won two gold medals earlier.

The Maxima Masters Championship will continue until April 7.