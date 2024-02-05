National judoka claims silver at Paris Grand Slam 2024

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judoka Eljan Hajiyev (90kg) has claimed a silver medal at Paris Grand Slam 2024 held in France.

He secured the medal in the men's 90kg weight category after losing to Turkish Mihael Zgank in the final, Azernews reports. Zelim Tchkayev (81 kilograms) also won the silver medal.

The 2024 Judo Grand Slam Paris was held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France as part of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period.

Around 520 judo fighters from 82 countries participated in Paris Grand Slam 2024.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, ?rina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.