FIA president arrives in Baku

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem will take part in the FIA ??General Assemblies meetings and Award Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony) to be held in Baku on December 5-8.

It should be noted that representatives of 128 countries and representatives of automobile clubs are coming to Baku within the framework of the FIA ??week.

The decision to host this prestigious event in Baku was made last December at the meeting of the FIA ??General Assembly in Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, fought for the acceptance of this international event in the field of motorsports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan was approved among the countries that applied.