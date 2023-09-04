Azerbaijani kickboxers successfully perform at European Championship

The students of police lieutenant colonel Eduard Mammadov, the head of the sports training department of the Sports Society of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry, and the trainer of ZV Fight Academy Ayaz Mehdiyev successfully performed at the European Championship on the WAKO version of kickboxing, Azernews reports.

They won 6 medals, including two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the competition held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Kenan Jafarli (57 kg), one of the Azerbaijani athletes, won a gold medal in the lokek version. Ramal Hasanli (81 kg), who performed in the same version, won first place in the competition. Ali Amirli (48 kg), competing in the "Full Contact" category, finished the tournament with a silver medal.

Some three more athletes of Azerbaijan, Rinat Giyasov won the bronze medal in lokek, Bilal Nuriyev in "Fulkontakt" and Tahir Abdullayev in the kick-light version.

It should be noted that E. Mammadov and his assistant A. Mehdiyev were awarded by the WAKO kickboxing organization for good coaching.



