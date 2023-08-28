National taekwondo team to compete in Sarajevo

Azerbaijani taekwondo team will compete at Sarajevo 2023 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships.

Note that the Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have previously won 3 medals at European Junior and Olympic Weight Categories Taekwondo Championships, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov has been crown European champion. Silver medals came from Javad Agayev (68 kg) and Hamidreza Badrialiabadi (+80 kg).

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.