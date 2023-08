Two Azerbaijani boxers Shahin Aslanov and Saftar Mammadzada have claimed gold medals at the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Championships in Maribor, Slovenia, Azernews reports.

Aslanovan and Mammadzada sealed the gold medals in the men`s 52 kg and 90 kg weight classes respectively.

Azerbaijani boxers Adil Zalov (63kg) and Ismayil Valiyev (70kg) secured the bronze medals.