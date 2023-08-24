EURO-2024: National team to face Sweden and Belgium

zerbaijan national team will face Sweden and Belgium within the qualifying round of EURO-2024.

The match against Sweden will take place at Tofig Bahramov Stadium on November 16, Azernews reports.

The match against Belgium is scheduled for November 19 at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Both games will start at 21:00 (GMT+4), Baku time.

Germany will host the UEFA European Football Championship from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

The tournament will return to its usual four-year cycle, after Euro 2020 was delayed to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 24 teams will take part.

Around 24 teams will take part in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.