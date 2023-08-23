ISSF Championships: Anja Senti wins gold in women's 50-meter rifle prone

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships are in full swing in Baku.

Swiss Anja Senti won the gold medal in women's 50-meter rifle prone, scoring 627.7 points, Azernews reports.

France's Annette Muller grabbed the silver medal while Finnish Marianne Palo took third place. Switzerland was first, followed by Norway and Austria in the team competition.

Chinese Sixuan Feng (572 points) became the world champion in women's 25-meter standard pistol shooting.

Greek shooter Anna Korakaki took second place, while Austrian Silvia Steiner won bronze medal. China claimed the team competition in this category, while Azerbaijan secured silver and India won bronze.

Indian Amanpreet Singh (577 points) was best in men's 25-meter standard pistol shooting. Gunhyeok Lee from South Korea won silver, while the French Kevin Chapon claimed bronze. China claimed the gold medal, followed by Germany and South Korea in the team competition.

Note that around 1, 239 shooters from 101 countries are taking part in the championships.

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships will run until September 1.