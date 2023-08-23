National team to compete at World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

The 40th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has started in Valencia, Spain.

Gymnasts from 62 nations have qualified to compete in the championship, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the championship by gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Kamila Gafarova ( individual performance) as well as Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Yelizaveta Luzan (team performance).

The world championship will give license points for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Recall that the national gymnasts have previously brought home a bunch of medals from Rhythmic Gymnastics World Junior Championship held in Romania.

Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova claimed bronze in the five-ball exercise, scoring 30.150 points. The junior team also won bronze medals in the program with five ropes and in all-around events.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.