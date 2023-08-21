World Chess Cup in Baku: Nijat Abasov against Magnus Carlsen

The second games of the semifinal in the men's section, the final and the match for third place in the women's section are held at the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 20, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) is the opponent of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the semifinals. Abasov lost the first game, which took place on August 19, he played with black pieces. Today the Azerbaijani chess player plays with white pieces.

Men's World Cup matches - semifinals (second games):

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Magnus Carlsen (Norway);

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) - Fabiano Caruana (USA).

Women's World Cup matches - final (second game):

Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) - Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE).

Third place match (second game):

Tan Zhongyi (China) - Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine).

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 - in the women's section. The World Chess Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three best players from both open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English languages. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund of the Cup is set at $2 million.

The World Chess Cup takes place at the Marriott Boulevard in Baku.



