Premier League: Karabakh FC to host Araz-Nakhchivan FC, Sabah FC to host Neftchi FC

The third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be concluded today, Azernews report.

In the first game of the day, the last champion Karabakh FC will host Araz-Nakhchivan FC

Both of the clubs have three points and they rank at the 5th and 6th places.

Neftchi FC will be the guest of Sabah FC in the last match of the tour. Having played one game less than their opponent, the hosts are in the 4th place with 3 points, and the "black and white" are in the 8th place with 1 point.

It should be noted that in the previous matches of the tour, Turan Tovuz FC beat Kepaz FC 2:0, Sumgait FC beat Gabala FC and Zira FC beat Sabail FC 2:1.