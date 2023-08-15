Azerbaijan's results at CIS Games to be compared

"Azerbaijan's results at the first and the second CIS Games will be compared. Ten of the medals won at the competition are gold," the head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov told at a press conference.

He also recalled Azerbaijan's participation in the first CIS Games held in Kazan, Russia, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

"Two years ago, Azerbaijan won 60 medals at the first CIS Games held in Kazan, Russia. At that time, we finished the race in 4th place in terms of number of medals, and in 5th place in terms of the number of medals. In the second CIS Games, we took 4th place both in terms of the size and number of medals. Thankfully, the result was better than last year," he said.

Elnur Mammadov emphasized that a general analysis will be conducted together with the federations regarding the performance of the sportsmen.

"In addition to the successes here, we must also investigate the exact reasons for which we did not give the necessary effect in any sport. Our desire is to show the best results at the third CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan in 2025."

Note that the national team brought home a total of 62 medals including 11 medals won by karate fighters.

The judokas won 9 medals, while freestyle wrestlers grabbed 6 medals. Leyli Aliyeva and Dadash Dadashbayli became champions in shooting and weightlifting, Greco-Roman wrestlers won nine medals. The boxers brought home 10 medals, 9 medals were won in Muay Thai.

Rhythmic gymnastics captured 3 bronze medals, while women's wrestlers won 2 bronze and sambo wrestlers claimed another bronze medal.

Around 4,000 sportsmen from 24 countries took part in the 2nd CIS Games. The sportsmen competed for 1,672 sets of medals in 21 sports.

Competitions were held in order to strengthen friendship between the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and to implement an agreement on cooperation in the field of physical education and sports.