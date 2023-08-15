Azerbaijani sportsmen bring home 62 medals from Belarus

Azerbaijani sportsmen has ranked fourth at the 2nd CIS Games held in Minsk, Belarus.

The national team brought home a total of 62 medals including 11 medals won by karate fighters, Azernews reports.

The judokas won 9 medals, while freestyle wrestlers grabbed 6 medals. Leyli Aliyeva and Dadash Dadashbayli became champions in shooting and weightlifting, Greco-Roman wrestlers won nine medals. The boxers brought home 10 medals, 9 medals were won in Muay Thai.

Rhythmic gymnastics captured 3 bronze medals, while women's wrestlers won 2 bronze and sambo wrestlers claimed another bronze medal.

Around 4,000 sportsmen from 24 countries took part in the 2nd CIS Games. The sportsmen competed for 1,672 sets of medals in 21 sports.

Competitions were held in order to strengthen friendship between the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and to implement an agreement on cooperation in the field of physical education and sports.