Laman Ismayilova

Qarabagh FC has claimed a brilliant victory over Finland's HJK in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage III at their home ground.

The match ended with a final score of 2-1 in favor of Qarabagh FC, Azernews reports from the event.

Qarabagh FC scored the goal in the first minutes of the match. However, the goal was denied as the referees deemed that Redon Xhixha was blocking the goalkeeper's view at the moment of the strike.

Right from the beginning, it was clear that the Azerbaijani team was set to win.

Qarabagh FC was eager to score despite all challenges. Just 10 minutes into the second half, the team managed to break through the defense and score a goal.

Leandro Andrade scored the first goal for Qarabagh FC. After 22 minutes, Anthony Olusanya equalized the score (1:1). Juninho scored the winning goal for Qarabagh FC.

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev was also on fire. The goalkeeper proved to be an impenetrable wall for the Finnish team.

The atmosphere at the match was really exciting. Throughout the entire and football fans have not stopped cheering their teams.

Undoubtedly, Qarabagh FC owes a debt of gratitude to their goalkeeper for not conceding a goal and ultimately securing the victory.

This game showcased a breathtaking performance from Qarabagh FC.

The national team was shining on the field and gave football fans a storm of unforgettable emotions.

No doubt, the match will really be remembered for a long time.

The return game will take place in Finland on August 17.