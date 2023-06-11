Aziz Shusha international road race to be completed today

The Aziz Shusha (Dear Shusha) international bicycle race, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, will end today, Azernews reports.

The fifth and last stage is planned from Beylagan to Shusha.

Cyclists will cover a distance of 134.9 km from the front of Beylagan District Executive Authority to the entrance of Shusha City. This will determine the overall winner of the competition.

We should note that Italian Emanuele Ansaloni is currently leading the "Aziz Shusha" international cycling race, which started from Baku on June 7. Based on the results of the tournament, cyclists will be able to earn license points for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.



