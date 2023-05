Azerbaijani judo fighters have snatched 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals at the Sarajevo European Cup, Azernews reports.

The gold and bronze in the 66 kg category came from Ruslan Pashayev and Kamran Suleymanov respectively.

In the 73 kg final, Azerbaijani judoka Ibrahim Aliyev outclassed his team mate Telman Valiyev to claim the European crown.