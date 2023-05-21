Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the all-around among senior teams in group exercises, as well as in the team event was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports citing Trend.

In the all-around program among senior teams in group exercises, the gold medal was won by the team of Bulgaria, the silver medal by the team of Israel, the team of Azerbaijan was awarded the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, President of European Gymnastics Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Mariana Vasileva, Vice President of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Elina Aliprandi.

In the team standings (the sum of the results of the performances of the gymnasts in the individual program and the teams in group exercises), the Bulgarian team rose to the highest step of the podium, the Ukrainian team came in second, and the Israeli team took the third place.

The awards were presented by Member of the European Gymnastics Executive Committee Paolo Friesing, Member of the European Gymnastics Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics Eliso Bedoshvili, Member of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics, Competition Director Natalia Bulanova.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.