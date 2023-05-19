Azerbaijani junior team wins Audience Award at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani junior team has claimed the Audience Award at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship held in Baku.

The winner of the award was determined as a result of voting among the audience, Azernews reports.

The national team includes Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Medina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadygova and Zahra Jafarova.

Recall that, the gymnasts won bronze medals in all-around and five-ball movements on the first day of the championship.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. The gymnasts are testing their strength in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Around 315 gymnasts from 38 countries are taking part in the continental championship themed "Shine like a star".

The winners among junior teams in group exercises have been already determined.

The Israeli team took the first place in the all-around, the second place went to the Bulgarian team, while Azerbaijani team ranked third.

The Bulgarian team won the first place in the program with five ropes, the Israeli team was second, while the Italian team took the third place.

Gold medal in exercises with five balls was presented to the Bulgarian team, the Israeli team won silver medal, while Azerbaijani team captured a bronze medal.

The awards were presented by Member of the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics Paolo Frising, Member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Alexandra Piscupescu, Minister of Defense Industry, President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev.