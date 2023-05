Azerbaijani fighters have snatched 7 medals, including 4 golds at the 2nd Asian Savate Open Cup 2023 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Mahammad Suleymanov, Aghadada Aliyev, Sanan Babazada and female fighter Tutu Ismayilova took gold.

Besides, Azerbaijan finished third in the overall medal table of the tournament.