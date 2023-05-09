6th "Baku Marathon 2023" kicks off with up to 20K participants

At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the sixth Baku Marathon 2023 has started.

Azernews reports, citing local media outlets that 19,500 participants have registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The Baku Marathon is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The half marathon, which will be held under the slogan "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers. The start and finish points will be on the State Flag Square. Marathon route: State Flag Square - Seaside National Park (Boulevard) - Baku International Sea Station - Neftchilar Avenue - White City Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street , including the Javanshir bridge and the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft circle), Baku funicular, Bayil circle, Bibiheybat highway (Water Sports Palace ) and along Primorsky Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Cristall Hall) - State Flag Square.

The awarding of the winners of the "Baku Marathon - 2023" will be held in two categories. Participants who took 1st place in the male and female nominations will be awarded 3,000 manats each, 2nd place - 2,000 manats, 3rd place winners will receive prizes and gifts in the amount of 1,000 manats, as well as medals and certificates.

Students who are the first to cross the finish line in the women's and men's categories will be awarded in the nominations "Ganj ol" (Azercell), as well as "The oldest participant to cross the finish line", "Corporate participant, the first to cross the finish line" and "The most creative costume". All marathon participants and volunteers who helped organize the race will be awarded certificates. Two thousand participants who were the first to reach the finish line will receive medals of the Baku Marathon - 2023.

An entertainment zone will be created on the State Flag Square for marathon participants, city residents and guests. Various entertainment programs, competitions, sports events will be held here.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023 is Azercell Telecom. The marathon will be held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, KOB?A, SOCAR, Azerloterey OJSC, the Seaside National Park Administration (Boulevard) and the Regional Development Public Association (OORR). The implementation of the project is entrusted to the Sport Marketing Group (SMG).