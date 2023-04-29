Second day of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition to take place

The competitions of the second day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will take place on April 29, Azernews reports.

The second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held today.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

On the first day of the competition, which takes place on April 28-30, free practice sessions of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a qualifying round took place.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.



