Azerbaijan Grand Prix: French pilot's car catches fire

Laman Ismayilova

Alpine's Pierre Gasly has completed the free run at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023.

The French pilot's car caught fire during a free race, Azernews reports.

The race was stopped by red flags and the fire extinguished.

Earlier, a problem with the car forced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to stop participating in the practice session.

The first day features F1 practice session, followed by a qualifying session in the afternoon. F2 free practice is followed by the qualifying session.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises unparalleled excitement and fun both for F1 pilots and the race fans.

After a three year break, concert programs will once again delight F1 race fans. Renowned DJ Don Diablo will give a concert in Baku on April 28th.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will perform in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku this year.