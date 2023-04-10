World's strongest rhythmic gymnasts to arrive in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

World's strongest rhythmic gymnasts from 46 countries will arrive in Baku for FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

National Gymnastics Arena will host another major competition on April 21-23, Azernews reports.

This will be the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Azerbaijan so far. Previously, Baku hosted the World Championships in 2005 and 2019.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gozalova who will perform in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform the group exercises.

The gymnasts will perform in individual and group disciplines. The three-day competition will feature the all-around and apparatus finals.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises, who receive the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.