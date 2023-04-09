Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister meets with Azerbaijani MMA fighters

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov met with MMA fighters Mehman Mammadov, Vugar Karamov, and coach Ruslan Efendiyev, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the public relations department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov was interested in the participation of athletes in international competitions and the process of their preparation for upcoming tournaments.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on the issues of fighters' training camps, participation in competitions, as well as the study of successful foreign experience.