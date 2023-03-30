Azerbaijani gymnasts to test their strength at int'l competitions

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts will test their strength at the international competitions.

Leyla Bejanova, Arzu Aghayeva and Khadija Guliyeva will perform at the 24th Aerobic Open international tournament, Azernews reports.

The competition will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia from March 31 to April 2.

At the same time, Leyli Agazade, Alina Mammadova and Medina Demirova will show their best at Suada Dilberovic 2023 Rhythmics Gymnastics.

The competition will take place in Bosnia and Herzegovina from March 31 to April 3.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnasts brought home 9 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals from the Keti Cup 2022 International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Ojag Sports Club represented the country at the gymnastics competition held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Maya Kozachuk claimed two gold medals (clubs and ball exercise) and one silver medal (all-around), Selin Yusifova - two gold medals (all-around and exercise without apparatus) and one silver medal (ball exercise), while Sara Jalilli captured one gold medal (all-around), one silver medal (without apparatus), and one bronze medal (ball exercise).

Meanwhile, Nilufar Gasimova won one gold (without apparatus) and one silver medal (all-around), Suada Iskakova - one gold (exercise with clubs) and one bronze medal (without apparatus), Roya Alikishiyeva - one gold (exercise with a hoop) and one bronze medal (exercise with clubs), Alsu Abdullayeva - one gold medal (without apparatus), Akhu Aslanova - one silver medal (without apparatus), Farah Hasanova - one silver (without apparatus).

At the same time, Beril Yalin won one silver medal (ball exercise), while Leyla Azagova (all-around) and Ayla Abbaszada (exercise with clubs) grabbed bronze medals.



