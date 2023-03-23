Azerbaijani chess players to compete in third European Games

Chess competitions will be held within the framework of the third European Games, which will be hosted by Poland, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the European Chess Union, the chess tournament will be held on June 19.

In accordance with the rules, participating teams made up two people (one male and one female chess player) will compete in blitz. Participating countries will be selected based on the ranking of classical chess announced by the International Chess Federation on March 1. In addition to Azerbaijan, seven other countries will participate in the competition.

According to the regulations, the teams will compete in a round-robin format. The top four countries will qualify for the playoffs.