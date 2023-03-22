National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan meets with Paris-2024 Organizing Committee

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee met with the members of the Paris-2024 Organizing Committee at the office of the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in the capital of France, Azernews reports.

The President of Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, Vice-President of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Ilgar Rahimov gave detailed information about the development of the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, achievements, and future work in the meeting.

The president of the committee said that at the last Summer Paralympic Games held in Tokyo, the Azerbaijani team won a total of 19 medals, including 14 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze, and finished in the top ten. Ilgar Rahimov noted that the goal is to at least repeat the results achieved in Tokyo, and for this, the Committee is working in the necessary direction.

It was stated at the meeting that the Azerbaijan national team is expected to be represented by 50 athletes in 8 sports in Paris 2024.

Ilgar Rahimov also gave information about the activities of IBSA and discussed the conditions to be created for the participation of visually impaired athletes in the games.

The head of international relations of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Sophie Lorant, said that the expansion of relations with the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee is positive for both sides. Sophie Lorant spoke about Azerbaijan's great contributions to the Paralympic movement and emphasized the importance of sharing this experience with other countries.

Sports director of the French National Paralympic Committee Jean Minier highly appreciated the development of the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan and noted that the French Paralympic Committee is interested in exchanging experience with the Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee.

During the meeting, the members of the Organizing Committee delivered a presentation on the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. The parties exchanged views on future cooperation.