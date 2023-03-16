National paralympic judoka wins gold medal in Greece

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Paralympic judoka Ilham Zakiyev has won a gold medal at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix held in Alexandria, Egypt.

The two-time European champion secured the medal in the men's +90kg weight class, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Namig Abbasli (73 kg) and Khanim Huseynova (70 kg) also enriched Azerbaijan's medal haul with gold medals.

Ilham Zakiyev won a gold medal in the 2004 Athens Paralympics and the 2008 Beijing Paralympics in the +100 kg division. He has been European champion eight times, and has twice been the World champion.

In 2008, Zakiyev received the Shohrat Order for his services in the development of Azerbaijani sport.

Namig Abbasli won one of the bronze medals in the men's 66 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

Khanim Huseynova grabbed the gold medal in the women's 63 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

Azerbaijan's national paralympic team has made great achievements over the past few years.

The country made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.



