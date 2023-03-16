National Gymnastics Arena hosts finals of major gymnastics competitions

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





National Gymnastics Arena is hosting the finals of the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics as well as the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics.

Today, men's artistic gymnasts will present floor, vault, parallel bars, rings, pommel horse and crossbars exercises, Azernews reports.

The gymnast will also perform combined exercises in acrobatic gymnastics competitions.

The large-scale gymnastics events brought together gymnasts from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Karabakh Sports Club (Barda) and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13.

Within the championships, men's artistic gymnasts are competing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while women's artistic gymnasts are going to show their best in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men's Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's and Men's Groups.

Jasmine Aliyeva, Milana Loiko and Aylin Shahbazli took the first three places among gymnasts born in 2013-2014 within the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics. All three gymnasts are athletes of the Ojag Sport Club.

The gymnastics competitions will end today.




