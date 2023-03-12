Baku hosts awarding ceremony for FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup winners

The National Gymnastics Arena has hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

The medals were awarded to men in vault, pommel horse and crossbar exercises, and to women in beam exercises and floor exercises.

Carlos Edriel Hulot (Philippines) climbed to the top of the podium in the vault, Harry Hepworth (UK) took the second place, and Wai Hung Shek (Hong Kong) - the third place.

The awards were conferred by the President of the Technical Committee for Men's Artistic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Arturs Mitskevich, the President of the Serbian Gymnastics Federation Sasha Velickovic, and a member of the local organizational committee Zaur Suleymanov.

Georgia Villa (Italy) won the gold medal in beam exercises, Marine Boyer (France) - the silver medal, and Anna Lashchevskaya (Ukraine) - the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Technical Delegate for Men's Artistic Gymnastics Jeffrey Thompson, Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Natalya Bulanova.

In exercises on a gymnastic horse, Nariman Kurbanov (Kazakhstan) took the first place, Rhys McClenaghan (Ireland) - the second place, and Matvey Petrov (Albania) - the third place.

The awards were presented by the deputy of the Milli Majlis (parliament), member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rauf Aliyev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade, member of the local organizational committee Kamran Ramazanov.

In floor exercises, Marine Boyer (France) won the gold medal, Arianna Belardelli (Italy) - the silver medal, and Sevgi Kayisoglu (Türkiye) - the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by the President of the African Gymnastics Union Ehab Esavi, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, and AGF International Relations Manager Mehman Aliyev.

Alexander Myakinin (Israel) took the first place, Kazuki Matsumi (Japan) - the second place, and Tin Srbich (Croatia) - the third place in the bar exercises.

The awards were presented by ex-president of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick, and Executive Director of the Baku City Circuit operating company Magsud Farzullayev.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 9 through March 12. Azerbaijan had a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations participated in the competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises at the World Cup.